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Man killed after being struck by vehicle on Saratoga Boulevard

Saratoga Boulevard crash
KRIS
Saratoga Boulevard crash
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A 68-year-old man is dead after a crash Saturday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Saratoga Boulevard in reference to a major vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, they found a 68-year-old man dead on the scene.

Police say the man was traveling south across Saratoga from the north side of the roadway.

The pedestrian did not cross at an intersection or crosswalk, police say.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Corpus Christi Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 361-886-2840.

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