A 52-year-old man is dead after drowning on JP Luby Beach, north of Packery Channel on Friday.

In a statement sent to KRIS 6 News, police say when they arrived at the scene near mile marker 197, they found the 52-year-old sitting near the water's edge. They say the man was given CPR and was talking. He was taken to the nearest hospital, where he later died.

