Man describes change from 'Tent City' to living in his own home

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our KRIS news team told you how “tent city” has been completely cleaned up by the city of Corpus Christi.

However, a little help can go such a long way, and that is the reality for one man in our community.

For Steven Landry, tent city was home for him and his wife for three months. Landry says conditions were frightening so he reached out for help and found housing.

“Well, one I feel safer you know. My wife does as well and we don’t have any, we can actually sleep in peace and not have to worry about someone coming around getting stabbed or shot or worry about all the drug dealings and stuff like that,” said Landry.

The United States veteran says nonprofits like the Salvation Army and Coastal Bend and Strong Roots were able to help him find housing along with food.

“I mean the goal is to have the success stories, the goal is to get them off the streets get them into a house, let them have their life back and also to have control,” said Coastal Bend Strong Roots Associate Director Sarah Martinez.

Martinez says this process takes time, teamwork, and trust.

“But ultimately it just takes a lot of help from the community it’s not just whatever we’re producing in meetings, phone calls or whatever it takes the support as well from the community,” said Martinez.

Landry says if he can do it then others who were at tent city or without a home can do it too.

“Well I do worry about the other homeless individuals because there are a lot of good people out there and they also need assistance, just some of them don’t know which direction to go,” said Landry.

Members with the Salvation Army say they continue to search for landlords to step in to help and if you would like to help you can stop by their administration office located at 521 Josephine Street.