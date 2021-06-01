'Tent City' cleared by city crews

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City of Corpus Christi workers are clearing a major homeless campsite better known as "Tent City."

This pickup has now forced the homeless population in that area to find somewhere else to go.

At the corner of West Broadway and Parker's Alley Street is where the interaction is taking place.

It's a very busy scene where several piles of trash has been left piled up from the tent city.

There are a couple of trucks here to haul away trash and clear out the area.

We spoke to City of Corpus Christi officials and they were able to tell us that "Tent City" has been here at Cabra park for the past six months.

But residents who lived here knew this clean-up eventually was going to happen.

The city has given the homeless population notice on when this clean-up was taking place and they were also here yesterday.

City officials say at one point there were about 60 people living at the park.

Crews began working about 8 a.m. today and share why they are clearing this area.

"During COVID, it was against CDC guidance to clear encampments to reduce the chance for community spread," said Jennifer Buxton, the city's assistant director of neighborhood services. "But with vaccines widely available and the way conditions have deteriorated here in the last couple of weeks, it was best to clear it out and close the park for maintenance and sanitation."

We also where are these people going to go now?

City officials say many of them decided to self relocate and have encouraged others to contact the Salvation Army.

Sometime this week, city workers will place a fence in this area and this park will be closed indefinitely.

