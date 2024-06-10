Man crashes pickup into apartment complex, arrested with DWI

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Ramiro Perales, a resident of Cimarron Court Apartments, was peacefully sleeping in his apartment when he heard a loud noise around 1 a.m. Monday morning.

"I heard this real violent — I mean, I felt the impact. It literally threw me off the bed'," Perales said.

KRIS 6 NEWS

"At first, I thought it was a transformer. I thought it was an electrical explosion. That’s how violent it was. I got up, so I rushed out of my apartment and saw neighbors and whatnot coming over here with the truck through the wall," Perales said.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, 28-year-old David Reyes was driving under the influence and crashed straight into the complex.

KRIS 6 NEWSa

Perales wasn’t the only resident injured. Police say a 37-year-old female resident living in the complex was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

"The woman that was here was in the bedroom. She literally got knocked off her bed as well. So last night, when the first responders came to check on us, she was pretty shaken up," Perales said.

David Reyes was charged with Driving Under the Influence and also unlawfully carrying a handgun.

CCPD also said once the suspect, David Reyes, was medically cleared from the hospital, he was transported to the city detention center for booking.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.