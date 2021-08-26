Watch
Man charged with capital murder in connection with July 25 game room shooting

Johnny Alvarez has been arrested and charged with capital murder in connection with the shooting of Conrad Garcia in a shooting at a game room on July 25.
Posted at 9:18 AM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 10:18:54-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 40-year-old man has been brought into custody and charged with capital murder in connection with the July 25 murder of Conrad Garcia at a game room in the 4500 block of Weber Road.

The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force and CPPD officers arrested Johnny Alvarez at approximately 11:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 5600 block of Weber Road. Alvarez was taken into custody without incident.

During the Wednesday arrest, police say Alvarez was found to have two additional felony warrants and he was also in possession of a firearm.

Alvarez was additionally charged with felon in possession of a firearm and transported to the City Detention Center.

