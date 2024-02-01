Man associated with Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi shooter sentenced to 6.5 years in prison

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A man associated with the Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi shooting that occurred on May 21, 2020, has been sentenced to 6.5 years in federal prison.

Moctar Ahmadou was sentenced on federal gun charges on Feb. 1, 2024, according to Connor Hagan of the FBI.

"After discovering Moctar Ahmadou's association with the Corpus Christi Naval Air Station shooter, our dedicated counterterrorism agents opened an investigation that undoubtedly saved countless lives," stated Special FBI Agent in charge, Douglas Williams.

Investigators learned that Ahmadou sought guidance from other extremists and trained at a Houston gun range to ensure his planned attack at NAS-CC would be devastating.

"Disrupting Mr. Ahmadou's chilling plan spotlights what FBI Houston counterterrorism squads do every day- identify and neutralize international and domestic terrorism threats so Texas communities remain safe and free from terror," stated FBI Agent, Douglas Williams.

NAS-CC TERRORIST ATTACK

Military police at the Naval Air Station - Corpus Christi responded to an active shooter situation on the morning of May 21, 2020.

"On May 21, at approximately 6:15 a.m., an armed suspect attempted to enter the Naval Air Station Ocean Gate. As his vehicle approached, he fired a handgun hitting the sentry, Master-at-Arms Second Class Petty Officer (MA2) Yaisa Coburn, in her protective vest; and then attempted to proceed onto the base," said NAS-CC officials.

Coburn immediately activated the Final Denial Barrier (FDB), and

when the barrier stopped the vehicle, the gunman got out of his car and started shooting at Milligan with a semi-automatic rifle fire.

"Other members of the NSF team quickly responded to the scene and engaged the gunman. The gunman targeted these responding personnel and their vehicles with his semi-automatic rifle. While the gunman engaged these units, Coburn and Milligan neutralized the gunman without his ever having gained access to the base," added NAS-CC officials.

The suspect, Adam Salim Alsahli, 20, died at the scene and according to officials, he was born in Syria and was a United States citizen.