Man arrested in connection with scam targeting Corpus Christi resident

A man has been arrested in connection with an ongoing scam targeting a Corpus Christi resident.

On Sept. 29, the resident told police they were being actively victimized by a scam in which the suspect allegedly convinced them they were facing legal trouble and needed to make a payment to avoid arrest.

Police say the victim believed the threats were legitimate and prepared to deliver money to the scammer.

The following day, a concerned family member learned about the situation and contacted the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Through coordinated investigative efforts, officers developed a plan that led the suspects to believe they would be collecting the victim's payment.

The suspect, 36-year-old Chinese national Yen Hung Chen, was arrested and found to be in possession of fraudulent identification documents at the time of his arrest.

Homeland Security Investigations is assisting with the case due to its possible international connections.