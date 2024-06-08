Man arrested in connection fatal shooting at apartment complex off Leopard St

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A 47-year-old man is in police custody following a deadly shooting on the 11900 block of Leopard Street Friday night.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, officers received a call around 8:01 p.m. on June 7 in reference to a shooting with injuries.

When police arrived at the scene, they located a 26-year-old male with a gunshot wound. Officials say he later died at a local hospital from his injuries.

“Officer and Detective investigation found that the victim and 47-year-old Edward Smith had a verbal disturbance, and at some point, Smith produced a handgun and shot the victim,” stated CCPD Senior Officer Jennifer Collier.

Edward Smith, 47, was arrested for murder and transported to the City eDtention Center for booking.

Officials have not provided any other information about the 26-year-old victim.