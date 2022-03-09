Man arrested for murder in shooting on Alameda Street, victim identified

An alleged murder suspect turned himself in to the Corpus Christi Police Department, following a shooting that killed one man Tuesday morning.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Blotter, at about 4:30 a.m. on March 8, police recieved reports of a shooting on the 4800 block of south Alameda Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a man who had been shot. The man was transported to a local hospital, but later died of his injuries.

The Nueces County medical examiner confirmed the man killed in the shooting was 28-year-old Cedric Hall Jr.

According to the blotter, an investigation into the shooting led the CCPD to identify a possible suspect.

The CCPD contacted 29-year-old Robert Johnson, who then said "he would come to the main police station to turn himself in."

After Johnson arrived at the station and spoke with CCPD detectives Tuesday night, he was transported to the city detention center for processing.

Nueces County jail officials confirmed Johnson is facing a murder charge and is being held on a $100,000 bond. He remains at the jail as of Wednesday morning.