Man arrested, charged with intoxication assault following single-vehicle crash

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A 46-year-old man was arrested after crashing his vehicle into a cement structure on the highway, causing serious injuries to his passenger Saturday night.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department blotter, officers were flagged down at South Padre Island Drive and Airline Road (westbound) on March 22 at 11:37 p.m. about a major traffic accident.

"Officers observed a severely damaged single vehicle on the cement incline area of the highway overpass. Officers located a 47-year-old female passenger inside the vehicle with life-threatening injuries. CCFD arrived shortly and extricated the passenger. She was transported to a local hospital in serious condition," stated CCPD.

Officers found the driver of the vehicle a few yards away from the crash scene as he was attempting to leave the area.

When officers began speaking with the male driver, he showed signs of intoxication. The driver was taken to a local hospital for medical attention due to the severity of the crash, officials say.

Witnesses told officers the vehicle was traveling westbound in the 6000 block of SPID at a high rate of speed when it ran through the red light at the intersection.

Witnesses said the vehicle struck the curb and light pole, flipped, and came to rest on the cement incline.

Once medically cleared, officers arrested the driver, 46-year-old Stephen Sims, for Intoxication Assault with/ a vehicle causing serious bodily injury.

Sims was transported to the city detention center for booking.