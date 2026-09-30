Man accused of intentionally causing deadly crash on Hwy 361 in custody on murder warrant

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — A 23-year-old man is facing possible murder charges after a deadly crash on August 10.

The Corpus Christi Police Department announced that on Tuesday, Sept. 29, Liam Shannon turned himself into custody after detectives obtained a murder warrant for him.

The warrant stems from an August crash where detectives say that just after 7 p.m., officers responded to the scene at the 7900 block of Highway 361.

When officers arrived they located a male driver who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an investigation, authorities gathered enough information that led them to believe Shannon caused the crash intentionally. CCPD says Shannon was traveling south and the second vehicle was traveling north on Highway 361. After interviewing witnesses, it was found that the at fault driver, Shannon, swerved into the other vehicle's lane.

Shannon was ultimately taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash.

CCPD says Shannon and the victim were not known to each other and alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information about this incident, you are encouraged to call the Corpus Christi Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 361-886-2840. Anyone who would like to keep their identity secret and still provide information to detectives should call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or submit the tip online.

