Malfunctioning AC units force Adkins MS to release students early

Dortohy Adkins Middle School released students early from school Friday afternoon after their air conditioning unit began to malfunction.

According to Corpus Christi Independent School District officials, administrators began notifying families of the early release when they began experiencing a partial loss of A/C mid-day.

They began moving the students who were still on campus to areas with air conditioning. CCISD said its licensed HVAC team was at the school and ordered a replacement motor, which is expected to arrive Friday evening.

They hope to repair the unit in time for the start of school on Monday.

This is the third campus to have issues with malfunctioning HVAC systems. Earlier this week, CCISD reported having six A/C units malfunction at Hamlin Middle School, and the School of Science and Technologyon Evans Road was having issues with its HVAC system last week.