Making Strides against Breast Cancer hosts "Men Wear Pink" fundraiser

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The American Cancer Society and Making Strides against Breast Cancer teamed up on Wednesday, Aug. 28 for the "Men Wear Pink Kickoff" at the Bay Jewel to officially announce the Men Wear Pink class of 2024.

"It's very important to show support because if that ever happens to you within your family you want to make sure you have the ability to get some resources that you need," Corpus Christi Firefighter David Franco said.

The various male ambassadors are nominated to assist in fundraising efforts for the American Cancer Society's breast cancer initiatives.

"I believe breast cancer is important for everyone, even men...I just feel like it's a very important event, a very important awareness," Network Cabling Services executive Joann Cantu said.

There will be a Making Strides against Breast Cancer Walk that will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Bayfront Park.