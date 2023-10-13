Make-A-Wish, Chick-Fil-A helps 3-year-old girl's dream come true

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Friday, 3-year-old Jazmine Martin's biggest dream, which is something her family said they never thought would happen, was made possible.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation, with the help of Chick-Fil-A on Saratoga Boulevard, helped raise the funds to provide Jazmine with a trip to Disney. 15% of the total money made at the Chick-Fil-A went to sponsor the trip.

Jazmine's mother Barbara Garza said she is very excited, especially since she never imagined something like this happening for Jazmine.

Garza told KRIS 6 News that while being a mother can always be challenging, she didn’t know it would get even harder.

"My biggest fear was how am I going to care for a child like this, how am I going to deal with it through a daily basis, how am I going to adjust to our daily lives," Garza said.

Garza gave birth to her daughter not knowing the obstacles they were going to face along the way.

Jazmine was born with cerebral palsy and hydrocephalus, spending over 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit before she was able to finally go back home.

"You know I never knew what to expect, you never know, a parent that has a NICU child you think it is over when you get out of the hospital but it is not," Garza said.

Garza said that the doctors told her Jazmine would never walk or talk.

Now with the help of a walker she is taking a few steps and she even is starting to say her first words at her young age.

"They said she would never talk and she says four of five words now, she says I love you…love… Ella which is her sister Ariela" Garza said.

Garza said everyday is different and Jazmine, along with her two other girls, are her biggest blessing.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.