Make a splash this Spring Break at Texas State Aquarium

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Many students in the Coastal Bend will go on Spring Break this March, and the Texas State Aquarium is the place to be.

Guests will have plenty of time to explore and enjoy the Texas State Aquarium with extended operating hours. The Aquarium will extend its operating hours from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily during Spring Break, March 9 through 17.

"Visitors can take advantage of the extra hour to enjoy the Whataburger 4-D Theater, splash around at the H-E-B Splash Park, enjoy added animal presentations, or marvel at the diverse array of species, including dolphins, river otters, sharks, flamingos, and coral reef fish," said Texas State Aquarium staff.

The Splash Pad area offers over 15,000 square feet of fun, including a 350-gallon water dump feature, ample seating with shaded tables, and a dining spot.

"A new 4-D movie is coming to the Aquarium’s Whataburger 4-D Theater on March 9. “Turtle Odyssey 4-D” will let visitors discover the unique traits and fascinating behaviors of one of the Earth’s most ancient and majestic creatures: sea turtles. Join Baby Bunji, an Australian green sea turtle, as she navigates the dangers of life at sea, growing into a thriving adult along the way," added staff.

On March 18, the H-E-B Splash Park will transition to operating Saturdays and Sundays only until Summer. The Aquarium will continue to welcome guests at its regular spring hours of operation from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily.

To purchase tickets and plan for your upcoming Spring Break trip, go to texasstateaquarium.org/visit.

