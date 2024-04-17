Make a positive impact in our community with the CommuniTree-CC initiative coming up on Saturday, April 20

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The City of Corpus Christi has teamed up with TXU Energy and the Texas Trees Foundation and is hosting a community tree planting event on Saturday, April 20, at 9:30 a.m. at Schanen Park.

The community needs your help to make our home a lot greener.

"We're seeking enthusiastic volunteers to aid us in planting trees and making a positive impact in our community. We'll supply all the necessary tools and guidance to make it a successful event," city officials said.

Registration is still open, and approximately 65 more volunteers are needed to plant 72 trees.

“The City of Corpus Christi is pleased to continue the collaboration with TXU Energy and the Texas Trees Foundation on this new partnership,” said Robert Dodd, Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Director. “Through this initiative, we are able to engage community volunteers to join us in building a more environmentally sustainable city for our residents, visitors, and future generations.”

Here are more details about the CommuniTree-CC initiative:



Adults and youth (ages 12+ and be accompanied by a parent or guardian)

Snacks and tools will be provided

Wear closed-toe shoes

Location: Schanen Park, 5930 O’Toole Drive, 78413

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Register at: https://register.ccparkandrec.com [register.ccparkandrec.com].

Pre-registration is preferred; however, onsite registrations will also be accommodated.