Major developments in the works for the city of Alice

ALICE, Texas — The city of Alice has experienced significant growth in the past few years, with huge upcoming developments set for the hub city.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the Fishpond Apartments was held on Thursday afternoon at the old Physician and Surgery Hospital (P&S Hospital) site.

The Developer is Mr. David Fournier with Fishpond Development and the new apartment complex will begin construction this week at the old hospital's site.

"This is right in the heart of Alice. The old hospital had been abandoned for approximately 20 years," said Cynthia Carrasco, Mayor of Alice.

The development will bring a 69-unit apartment complex, primarily affordable for senior citizens.

"Alice has seen new development for the past year and a half, with more to come. We recently had a new Dollar General, Burke’s Outlet, and Harbor Freight built. And, most recently, a Starbucks," said Cynthia Carrasco.

Mayor Carrasco says another popular franchise is also headed to Alice soon.

"We also have had a lot of new stores and restaurants downtown. The downtown merchants formed a Downtown Ambassador Group," added Carrasco.

The recently formed Downtown Ambassador Group collaborated with the city of Alice and strung lights across downtown.

"Our downtown is changing and is up-and-coming. Our downtown is looking very nice and welcoming," said Mayor Carrasco.

Carrasco said she is excited to provide these improvements to the city of Alice as jobs, housing, and businesses continue to grow in the historical city.

