Major Crash backs up Traffic on Interstate 37

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — An 18-wheeler crane rolled over on Interstate 37 Friday afternoon causing lengthy delays during the peak of rush hour.

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This happened near Calallen, on Interstate 37 Southbound just past the overhead turnaround bridge and tracks and about a quarter of a mile before exit 13A.

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The cause of the crash is still unknown at this time, but it did cause lanes to be reduced down to one on the southbound side of the busy highway.

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Both the Corpus Christi Fire Department and the Corpus Christi Police Department responded to the scene.

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At this time it is unknown if anyone was injured or if any other vehicles were involved in the crash.