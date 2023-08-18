Majesty Outdoors expands to Robstown, helping the youth and single mothers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There is no harder job in the world than being a parent, even more so for a single parent.

But one local non profit, Majesty Outdoors, is striving to make a change in the youth community and they are helping single mothers overcome challenges.

Ashrya Winterroth, a single mother of four kids, said one of the hardest challenges as a single mom was not only raising her kids on her own, but feeling stuck along the way in finding herself.

"It’s just this mode where you’re not really seeing a hope for anything better and just kind of going with emotions trying just to make it from one day into the next day and not really having a target,” Winterroth said.

Winterroth said she found support through Majesty Outdoors.

Majesty Outdoors hopes to provide better futures for families. They started in 2009, with a commitment to raising awareness and mentoring children growing up without a father.

As they were helping kids, they noticed some were still going back home to the same environment, which is why they started Estrellas, a chapter within the nonprofit designed for single mothers. Volunteers work with single mothers to pursue their dreams and set goals and they are now expanding to Robstown.

Carolina Sizemore, the director of programs for Majesty Outdoors said she wants to give hope to these families.

"It is like, when you are on an airplane when they tell you when the oxygen mask comes in and you are traveling with little kids don’t put it on your little kid put it on yourself first because you can’t take care of your children if you don’t take care of yourself first," she said.

Director of Operations David Davila said Robstown was in need of support.

"When we look at the Robstown community the numbers that we got show about 365 single family households there," Davila said.

Sizemore said when their moms decide to make a change, it sets higher standards for them.

“With so many of our moms and volunteers that once they pursue their dreams and, it makes me want to cry, and their dreams and goals, that their children are actually inspired from their moms and they are more prone to pursue their own dreams and goals as well,” Sizemore said.

Majesty Outdoors will host an informative session at the GI Forum Apartments Rec Center in Robstown that's set to start at 6 p.m. Tuesday night.

