LULAC president announces death of Ramiro 'Gambi' Gamboa at 74

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nick Adame, the President of the League of United Latin American Citizens, announced the death of a prominent figure in the organization.

Ramiro " Gambi" Gamboa died on Thursday night at the age of 74, LULAC officials shared with KRIS 6 News.

Adame took to Facebook to share Gambi's impact on the organization, and the community.

"Gambi was highly respected and admired for his dedication to defending civil rights and his love for his family and community," Adame said in the Facebook post. "I became a member of LULAC because of his inspiration and passion for defending civil rights. His legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire those who knew him, and his contributions will be remembered for years to come.

Adame added it was important to "cherish the memories lessons" Gambi shared with the community.

"Our sincere condolences are extended to you for the loss of such an exceptional individual," Adame said. "I am certain that Mr. Gamboa will never be forgotten because of the profound impact he had on not only myself but also on the entire LULAC organization as well as the entire community. The Gamboa family is a testament to his profound influence on LULAC Council 1."

KRIS 6 News shared Gambi's story as part of our Hispanic Heritage Month stories in 2022.

