Lucky lottery ticket sold at Prescott Meat Market

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Somebody is about to start their New Years off with a literal bonus. Prescott Meat Market, located at 4414 Prescott St., has sold a winning scratch off lottery ticket, with the max prize of $250,000, to a lucky winner.

The winner is a regular at Prescott and has been buying the same lottery tickets for "a long time".

"It surprised us for the New Year, I don't remember the last we sold this big," manager Peter Patel said. "Its good for him [the winner] and his family, they are blessed in this New Year."

Visitors and locals alike are welcome to try their luck at Prescott Meat Market, open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

"Its great," Corpus Christi native Larry Ransom said. "I wish it had been me!"

