Low turnout at area beaches this Spring Break

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With Spring Break underway, that usually means a big turnout at Coastal Bend area beaches.

On Monday, KRIS 6 News crews stopped by JP Luby Beach to see if anyone was taking advantage of the day's nice weather.

It was a lower turnout than expected, but beach-goers said it was still a lovely day out.

"We're just getting in some sun, getting in some good vibes out here on the beach," said Travis Taylor, a visitor from Dallas. "Finally got some good weather out here, so we're enjoying it."

Some of the visitors KRIS 6 News caught up with said they plan to stay in the Coastal Bend for a few more days.