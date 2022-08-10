Long-time sheriff's deputy receives Peacemaker of the Year award

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A long-time deputy with the Nueces County Sheriff's office received a special honor.

During Wednesday's commissioner's court meeting, NUCO sheriff's deputy David Garcia was presented with the Peacemaker of the Year award.

Every year, the Sheriff's Office Association of Texas provides this state recognition to a law enforcement officer.

Garcia was nominated with law enforcement across 254 counties for this award.

He's worked for Nueces County for 37 years and is also a Purple Heart recipient.

Garcia told KRIS 6 News he remembers Feb. 11, 2001 like it was yesterday. He was with the patrol division when he received a call from dispatch.

A man was at a convenience store in Bishop and needed a ride to Corpus Christi. Garcia said sheriff's deputies didn't normally give rides, but responded anyway.

The man he was assisting got into his unit, then opened fire, shooting Garcia several times.

Although he was seriously hurt, that didn't stop him from doing what he loves the most: serving his community.

"I took some time to recover from the wounds, and then I was able to come back after 9/11 and I saw what happened in New York," said Garcia. "I was at home and I started making calls saying, 'I need to come back to work, I gotta get back to work.'"

Garcia said he returned to the Nueces County sheriff's office as a part-time deputy and made his way up to full-time.

And he doesn't regret his choice.

"I've been blessed to live in a great community here in Nueces County, Corpus Christi," Garcia said. "The citizens have always been very supportive."

Garcia said he's humbled to be chosen for this award and looks forward to continue serving his community.