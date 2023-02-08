Long-time Nueces County constable announces he's hanging up his badge

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A long-time constable announced he's hanging up his badge.

On Wednesday, Nueces County Precinct 4 constable Bobby Sherwood announced his retirement.

Sherwood has worked in law enforcement for 45 years. He spent 44 of them with Nueces County.

He shared this message Nueces County Commissioners.

"Always try to do the right thing and always try to help people," said Sherwood. "No matter who they are or what political party, whatever. Just try to help people."

Sherwood will be spending his retirement to be with his wife, who has been battling serious health issues over the last year.

Sherwood's last day with the county is Feb. 28.

No word yet on who will be appointed as his replacement.