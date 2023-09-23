Long-awaited civil suit filed by Robstown veteran, former state trooper set to start next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Leroy Torres, a co-founder of Burn Pits 360, is suing the state of Texas over what he says was his unfair dismissal as a State Trooper.

Torres alleges he was fired due to lung damage he suffered from exposure to Burn Pits in Iraq.

Initially, the case was thrown out because, under the law, veterans did not have the right to sue states for discrimination.

Torres took the case to the Supreme Court and won, clearing the way for other veterans to file civil suits.

Opening statements in the case are expected to start Monday morning in Nueces County Court at Law 1.

A flyer is being shared online, and several veterans plan to hold a rally to support Torres at the Nueces County Courthouse on Monday morning.

Even Comedian Jon Stewart is showing his support on social media, and he stated in a post, "Go get 'em, LeRoy!! I'll be thinking about you and Rosie! The good fight continues!"

Stewart began working alongside Leroy and Rosie Torres in past years to help advocate for Burn Pits legislation.