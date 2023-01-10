Locals hope City Council approves funds to upgrade West Guth Park

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — West Guth Park is on the city’s agenda to discuss new enhancements for the well known park.

City Council could approve just over $63,719.44 in park upgrades as part of the 2020 bond. The money would go to a new playground unit and a three bay swing set with shade, providing children a safe place to play and enjoy the outdoors.

Daisy Montes told us she hopes the city approves the money to make some necessary upgrades to the park. She said she remembers going there when she was a kid and now, not much has changed.

"You know shade would be great considering it gets so hot out here in south Texas," said Montes.

Rebekah said she uses the park to walk her dog, exercise and play with her grandsons. She said she hopes the city can also fix the lighting at night along with other maintenance issues like the pool and adding more trees.

"So we can have a lot more shade because a lot of the picnic tables are not shaded. And, of course, kids could use more playground," said Rebekah.

"Maybe clean up the duck area. That would be good too because they deserve better too," said Montes.

Rebekah and Daisy said a lot of people go to that park whether it's to play and enjoy the outdoors or host parties and fundraisers.

"A lot of things go on out here and so it gets dark early and so you need all that lighting to be out here after 6 o'clock," said Rebekah.

"But I remember a lot of running organizations and even like high schools and stuff used to come and like train here," said Montes.

"Hopefully, we can get that money and get this program started," said Rebekah.

If approved, work on the upgrades is expected to take 16 weeks. City council is scheduled to meet January 10 at 11:30 a.m.

