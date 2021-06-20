Locals enjoy some normality at BBQ cook-off and car show

INGLESIDE, Texas — A big party and big competition all rolled into one took place in Ingleside on Saturday with the first Ribs and Rods BBQ Cook-Off and Car Show.

Cooking began Friday night and judging started around 11 a.m. Saturday. And if food wasn't enough, there was also a quality car show happening at the exact same time.

"I think it's fantastic that the public can finally get out and embrace being out in public with everybody else, without worrying about anything else other than having fun in the great outdoors..." said car enthusiast Mike Stone.

Along with the cook-off and car show there were also marketplace vendors and fun activities for the kids.