Local YMCA splits from National Chapter

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The YMCA of the Coastal Bend has disaffiliated from the YMCA of the USA, and will operate as an independent, locally-run center.

This comes after an ultimatum issued to the local organizations to either, "close the facility or disaffiliate from the national brand." Financial shortfalls from past leaderships were cited.

The YMCA of the Coastal Bend's board voted to disaffiliate rather than close. This comes after the center saw the need for the services they provide to neighbors.

The facility will continue operating as is. That includes offering fitness classes, childcare, youth camps, and wellness programs. All existing memberships will transfer to the new organization and remain valid through their current term. Members will retain access with their keycards, and all scheduled programs and community services will continue uninterrupted.

CEO of the YMCA of the Coastal Bend Estevan Guerra says more information, including the new name and brand identity will be shared in the future.