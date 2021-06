CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a big celebration for quite the birthday milestone.

Willie Mae Roland turned 100-years-old Tuesday. To mark the occasion friends and family gathered to hold a birthday parade for her.

Willie Mae credits here faith in playing a big part in her longevity.

In an interview this afternoon she told us, "I thank God so much for all of it. If it wasn't for God It wouldn't have happened. And I thank Him."