Local uptick in flu cases

Nueces County is seeing an increase in flu cases over last year.

Last week, 82 cases were reported this past week, while last year during the same time, the county reported 14. That's nearly a 500 percent increase.

After a record low last year, the CDC is tracking a growing number of cases across the country, and they say that the number could reach pre-pandemic levels this season.

Clinical labs nationwide reported 4,500 flu cases for the week ending Dec. 18 and increase from about 2,500 cases just two weeks earlier.

Experts say they expect those numbers to continue to go up over the next several weeks, especially since CDC data shows most current flu cases from a strain of influenza that tends to mutate faster than other variants. This could lead to more hospitalizations.