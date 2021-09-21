Local trucker celebrates driving milestone with H-E-B

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local H-E-B truck driver was welcomed back on Monday in a special way.

Beningo "Benny" Zamudio was greeted at the H-E-B terminal by family and friends for traveling 3 million miles on the road safely.

Zamudio told KRIS 6 News he's been a truck driver for 24 years.

With the long work days and time spent away from home, Zamudio said he appreciates his family for supporting him through it all.

"It's tough missing family events," Zamudio said. "From baseball games, to football games when the kids were young, missing parties and stuff like that. But they understand I have to go to work, and you know, they've backed me up since day one."

Out of the 24 years he's worked as a truck driver, Zamudio said he's driven the same truck with H-E-B for 22 years.