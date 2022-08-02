Local students treated with back-to-school shopping spree at Academy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several kids were lacing up their shoes for the new school year.

It was part of Academy's back-to-school shopping spree with Heil Law Firm.

100 students spent Tuesday morning picking out a new pair of shoes.

The kids are a part of the non-profit, Communities in Schools of the Coastal Bend.

The group supports and encourages students to stay in school.

Organizers told KRIS 6 News they hope this helps the kids start the new school year off right.

"We're just excited that the kids have a chance at some mentorship and maybe get some guidance to be successful in the sport they're going to choose," said Robert Heil, founder of Kicks for Class. "And to see the chance they have to be successful through help and support of the community."

Academy is hosting another back-to-school shopping spree next week with Valero.

If you're still trying to find the best back-to-school deals, tax free weekend is from Aug. 5-8.

