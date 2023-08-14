Local students given tools to make it a successful school year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some local kids were given the tools to never stop dreaming.

On Monday, students from T.M. Clark Elementary were given dream boxes filled with school supplies to get them prepared for the new school year. The event was hosted by Texas Yes, a school supply distributor, and attorney Thomas J. Henry.

KRIS 6 spoke with a few students who said they're thankful for the help.

"Very very grateful," said 5th grader Tristan Rieder. "And pretty excited, actually."

"We're blessed, and that because they did this, they will get blessed back," said 5th grader Paula Salas. "What goes around, comes around."

The box of dreams came with all sorts of supplies, including colored pencils, glue sticks, pencils and pens.

