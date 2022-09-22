Local Spirit Halloween location having more success finding seasonal workers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ahead of Halloween, the local Spirit Halloween store, located on South Padre Island Drive, had more seasonal employees than it did last year.

“Last year was a little more tough, everything was starting to open back up,” said Jason Garcia, the SPID store manager. “But, overall with hiring employees, it’s been pretty good this year, a lot of people have been wanting to work, and things have been really smooth.”

Garcia said a lot of last year’s employees have come back this year, which has made it easier to operate this year.

“Overall, everything’s been pretty calm this year,” he said. “Next week, we hit October, and things are going to get crazy, and it will be game time, as far as working here.”

The Spirit Halloween on SPID currently employs 33 people, but Garcia said they could use some more help on weekends.

Also, the Flour Bluff location, on SPID, has open positions.

For more information, contact either Corpus Christi location at 855-704-2669.