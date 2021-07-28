Local shelter raising funds to continue providing for children who have been abused

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local non-profit that provides shelter to abused and neglected children in the Coastal Bend is in need of funds to continue its work.

The ARK Assesment Center and Emergency Shelter will be holding a silent auction to raise funds from August 19-22.

You can bid on more than 100 items that include gift certificates, home decor, toys, and travel vouchers.

This year due to the pandemic their annual gala was canceled and they are hoping to reach their goal of $40,000 needed to continue providing the help for the children.

"The need is still there. We need to do whatever we can for our children and I want to also say that these kids they are very important because they are not an orphanage children it's children that are abused nobody is supposed to be abused," said Sister Milagros Tormo, president of "The ARK".

You can register for the silent auction beginning August 1 by visiting ark4 kids.com