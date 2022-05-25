Local school districts react to Uvalde school shooting.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local school districts reacted to the shooting in Uvalde on Tuesday, taking measures in order to provide a safer environment for students.

The Corpus Christi Independent School District released a statement sending kind words to the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District.

"Our hearts go out to our friends and colleagues in the Uvalde-CISD and all those affected by today's tragedy," the CCISD said in a statement via Twitter. "May they draw comfort and strength from the love of their community and communities across the nation."

The Tuloso-Midway ISD said on Tuesday that all schools in their district will be on lockout at all campuses until May 27, which is the last day of school. That will also include no lunch deliveries, or deliveries of any kind, will be allowed.

Flour Bluff ISD said they will have more security on campuses Wednesday. They'll also have counselors available to talk to students who may need it.

The Alice ISD is taking extra measures to ensure the safety of their students.

"In light of recent events with the tragedy at Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, Alice ISD is taking this matter serious by having a high presence of law enforcement at our schools with extra patrol throughout the night," Alice ISD Superintendent Dr. Carl Scarbrough said. "Alice ISD met with the Alice Police Department and the Jim Wells County Sheriff Department officials to prepare a support plan for the safety of all our students and staff. We are doing everything we can and appreciate our local law enforcement as they help us provide a safe learning environment."

