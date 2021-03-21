Local runners participate in 5K and 10K for a good cause

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several people put on their running shoes and went on a run for a special cause Saturday morning.

The "Leave a Legacy" run or walk 5K and 10K at Heritage Park was hosted by volunteers with the Agape Ranch Organization.

Members with the ranch say all the proceeds will help build a home for the youth aging out of foster care.

"The neighborhood is a very special place where foster children and foster families can live together in the community, receive support and the most important thing is this a place where children vulnerable children are going to receive unconditional love," said Agape Ranch's Shannon Murphy.

In all, runners that we spoke to say they were excited to help make a difference, especially in a young child's life for a brighter future.

"It's very important it makes me feel good that I can do something for somebody else and somebody can have a future and be helped in the long run," said runner Kayla Hanson.

This is a large event for the ranch, with members of the organization saying they are planning for a gala in September of this year as well.