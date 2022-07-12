Local residents, businesses react to ERCOT conservation appeal

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) called on residents and businesses to conserve energy as triple digit temperatures in most of the state is driving record power demand.

Robstown resident Augustin Betancourt is already conserving power. He says he's adjusted his thermostat and makes sure he unplugs those appliances that are not in use.

Betancourt believes Texans deserve a more reliable power grid.

"It falls on them. They're the ones that are going to look bad because we need it to live," Betancourt said. "There's the elderly out here, you can't just tell the elderly don't use your AC or whatever. It's hot and it gets real hot for them."

Neighborhood Centers of Corpus Christi executive director Cesar Flores started conserving power several years ago. Some of the changes implemented after the freeze in February 2021.

"We've raised our thermostats three, four degrees in some locations and found that's actually very comfortable," Flores said.

Flores said some of it has to do with learning to adapt.

Julio's Easy Stop owner Randy Roldan is trying to keep his establishment cool for his customers without having to use more electricity.

"You got people opening the door, you got a lot of people inside the restaurant, that makes it even warmer and hotter in here," Roldan said. "We're trying to keep it as cool as we can, but we're just maintaining with what we have."

AEP Texas spokesperson Omar Lopez is reminding residents and businesses to execute smart consumption.

"Before we get to any worst case scenario, what ever that may be for ERCOT, let's start now," Lopez said. "Let's conserve the energy now and do your part. Conserve energy."