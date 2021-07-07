Local Red Cross volunteers standby to help flooding victims

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The American Red Cross has begun preparations to potentially open three shelters for those impacted by heavy rains.

Alex Garcia, executive director of the Coastal Bend Chapter, says that emergency managers from throughout the Coastal Bend spoke with the agency Wednesday about the possibility of opening shelters for residents from Flour Bluff, Rockport and Fulton, and Refugio.

The nonprofit has reached out to volunteers in preparation for staffing of the shelter and begun gathering the supplies needed.

Ultimately the decision to open a shelter will come from each emergency manager, Garcia says.