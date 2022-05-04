Local political expert weighs-in on overturning Roe v. Wade

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts has ordered an investigation into the leak of a February draft opinion on abortion. The document, published Monday by Politico, indicates the Supreme Court is prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision legalizing abortion. TAMUCC Associate Professor of Political Science Dr. Shane Gleason spoke to KRIS 6 Sunrise about the legal implications and what is next in the case.