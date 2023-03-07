Local nurse celebrated and recognized for saving a life in the emergency room

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With a team of doctors and nurses saving lives on a daily basis, one nurse here in the Coastal Bend is being honored for demonstrating exceptional patient care.

A Corpus Christi native and a registered nurse of nearly two years, Monika Morin has created a lasting impact with her patients that has gained her national recognition.

Morin was nominated by her colleagues at Christus Spohn Hospital - Shoreline for the Daisy Award, a program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care delivered by nurses every day.

She earned this nomination after saving a life during a chaotic day at the emergency room.

"I was in charge that day, so I was able to keep an eye on the monitor while the other nurses are busy. I was very lucky to be able to catch it,” Morin said.

Morin identified that the patient was suffering from a severe heart condition.

"They had to be shocked into a different rhythm. It did save their life and it’s really rewarding to know I did that,” Morin said.

After her nomination, Morin's picture was hung on the Daisy Award banner for everyone to see.

Morin told KRIS 6 News that her passion to help others motivated her to keep going on her toughest days. Looking back on her journey to success, she said it wasn't always easy.

"Schooling was rough. Especially with kids and then COVID-19, that was a challenge,” Morin said.

Splitting her time between raising her two children and medical rounds, Morin overcame challenges with the help of her family to achieve her goal to work in the emergency room.

"It’s kind of surreal to think I was never going to finish. It's nice to have a career,” Morin said.

A career she recommends to women interested in the medical field is working as an ER nurse.

"If you want to work in the ER, do it," she said. "If you want to be a nurse, do it. Don't hold back, don't be scared. It’s an amazing career and I think you'll be happy" .