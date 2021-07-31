Local NAACP President throws out first pitch

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Hooks had a special guest at Whataburger Field Friday evening. Jeremy Coleman, the President of the Local Chapter of the NAACP, was invited to throw out the first pitch before the Hooks game against the Frisco Roughriders.

Coleman spoke to us after his trip to the mound.

He told us, "It feels pretty awesome to have this opportunity just to share with the community. And also share with our Hooks baseball family and friends the importance of diversity and education and community."