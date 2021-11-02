Local museum extends Stonewall Uprising exhibit through November

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After a good response from the public, the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History is extending a popular exhibit through November.

The “50 Years: The Stonewall Uprising” exhibit located in the McGregor Studio is a partnership between the Mosaic Project of South Texas (also known as PRIDE Corpus Christi), the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History and the Stonewall National Museum and Archives in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The exhibit opened in October, and will now be available to view throughout the month of November.

“The response to the Stonewall exhibit has been overwhelmingly positive,” Tom Tagliabue, president of the Mosaic Project of South Texas said. “We are grateful the leadership at the Corpus Christi Museum wants to extend the exhibit for another month to allow more opportunities for the public to learn about LGBTQIA+ History and to be enlightened about the people and actions that drive the movement.”

Carol Rehtmeyer, President/CEO of the Corpus Christi Museum said the museum embraces the value of inclusivity, and aims to share the importance of diverse groups and cultures through incredible exhibits such as the Stonewall exhibit.

“Telling stories of triumph, of strife, of challenge is very important to us and our mission,” Rehtmeyer said. “We are pleased to extend the exhibit another month and share history through these stories to educate and engage the public.”

The Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History is located on 1900 N. Chaparral Street. For a look at their hours of operation, and admission prices, you can visit their website here.