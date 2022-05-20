Local mom is warning others, after son commits suicide

(REQUIRED) PUT THE CITY FIRST IN ALL CAPS, followed by a comma — It's a call no mother wants to receive. Finding out something tragic happened to your child. For a Calallen mom, her worst nightmare came true. It's been a year since she had to say goodbye to her baby boy.

Christian's Mom, Stacie Hutchins-Lamb says, "We're all hurting and if he would have just known, that a split second decision but now it's too late."

Stacie's son Christian lost his life on May 19, 2021 to a self inflicted gunshot. The 25 years old, had plenty of friends and was well liked. Most who knew him had no idea he was fighting mental illness.

As a child, Christian was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder. But as he got older things got worse. It was 2017 when he was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder. It would cause him to have episodes, where he felt everyone hated him and the world would be a better place without him. In 2021 year Christian had his last episode, that led to him taking his own life.

Christian was playing an online video game with friends when he decided to shoot himself. In a split second, Stacie's life and countless others changed forever.

By the time she and her husband arrived, it was too late. Christian was her oldest of four kids and was often her rock. Even though she knows life must go on, some days the pain is just to much.

Many of his friends had no idea what he was dealing with.

Now that Christian is gone family and friends choose to remember the good times. Not a day goes by Stacie doesn't think about or talk about her little boy she just wishes there would have been she could do.

Lamb says, "We want to bring as much awareness, even if we reach one person we've done our job."

A person can be involuntarily committed to a hospital if they are a danger to themselves or a danger to others. Sadly Christian is not alone. According to State Data, 4.3 million Texans are dealing with some form of mental illness.

Sadly 1.2 million children suffer from mental illness. Even worse, since 2000 the Texas suicide rate has risen by 36-percent.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.