Local middle school fundraiser benefits student with Leukemia

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Bishop Garriga Middle Preparatory School, held a plate benefit fundraiser to help one of their students, Jose Lopez and his family, with medical bills.

Lopez is currently battling leukemia and is getting treated at Driscoll Children’s Hospital. Lopez’s mother, Leticia Lopez, said he was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

The principal of Bishop Garriga, Norma Castaneda, said social service is one of their values at the school and the plate benefit held Saturday is one of the ways the school is trying to teach that value.

“They’re learning that in times of need we have to help each other and they have been very instrumental in meeting that value,” Castaneda said.

Some students said the school feels like a family and when one of their own is in need, they’re willing to help.

“We want to show that he’s not alone…that this whole community is here with him,” eighth grader Alexandria San Miguel said.

A parent of the school, Michael De la Garza, said Jose’s story hits home because his son went through a similar situation. So, he got his workplace, Mack’s Pit Barbecue and Catering in Rockport, to donate food for the benefit.

“I felt like we needed to do something to help his family out. Thirteen years ago I went through the same thing with my son and the community where I live at in Rockport…they came together and they you know helped me out,” De la Garza said.

The school said they sold around 350 presale tickets with a goal of selling 400. After seeing that pre-sale tickets were selling quicker, they upped their goal to selling 500 plates. They said they not only met their goal; they exceeded it.