CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A truck driver from Corpus Christi was named a Highway Angel by the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) for rescuing a fellow truck driver in a crash in South Carolina.

On June 11, 2022, Augustine “Gus” Corona was driving on Highway 26 in South Carolina when a truck traveling in front of him began bobbing back and forth. The road narrowed and had cement barriers. Suddenly, the truck turned over on the passenger side.

“The container must have hit the median,” Corona explained. Corona immediately pulled over and ran to the overturned truck, where he found a female driver inside.

“I see a lady in there and I told her we have to get you out of here,” he said.

The woman was pulled out of the truck by Corona and was taken to safety with only minor injuries. He then used an extinguisher to put out three fires that were a result of the truck crash.

As a member of the U.S. Air Force for 24 years, Corona credited his quick thinking and efforts to his military and medical training.

“My instincts kicked over,” he said, explaining he received extensive preparation in the Air Force for accidents and unexpected situations.

After the accident was cleared by police and emergency personnel, Corona drove the crashed truck’s driver to meet up with her family. Since the accident, the drivers have stayed in touch. To show her gratitude, the trucker whose rig crashed plans to name her new dog “Gus” in honor of Corona.

