Local LULAC President responds to reports of "inhumane" treatment at the border

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In a story first broken by The Houston Chronicle, Texas state troopers along the Mexican/Texas border were reportedly involved in deficient treatment of migrants, including denying access to drinking water.

According to the report, The Texas Department of Public Safety shared an email from a trooper-medic to a supervisor expressing concerns over the "inhumane" treatment of migrants. The trooper wrote that they "were given orders to push the people back into the water to go to Mexico".

Dr. Nick Adame, president of LULAC Council #1, said that, "LULAC supports strong borders and a good safe immigration reform, but not at the expense of human lives." He also said that, "if you want to deter people from crossing, I don't know what the correct answer would be. But the forms that they are using right now are unsafe."

Gov. Greg Abbott's office issued a joint statement Tuesday with the Texas Department of Public Safety disputing the email.

According to the statement, no orders or directions were given under Operation Lone Star that would compromise the lives of migrants cross the border. The statement adds that authorities at the border are trained to proved water or medical attention to anyone who needs it.

