Local leaders begin pitches for more local tech jobs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More tech jobs could be coming to the Coastal Bend.

As we told you yesterday, Mayor Paulette Guajardo has been in talks with Gov. Greg Abbott about bringing more of these jobs to the area.

And it's not just energy or large manufacturing jobs the Coastal Bend is looking for.

Recruiters from the Corpus Christi Regional Economic Development Corporation are actually visiting California pitching the Coastal Bend to potential businesses.

"We need to really focus our efforts in communicating that message to California companies that, why would you stay there and be one of many companies when you can be something special here in the Coastal Bend?,” said Iain Vasey, president of the Corpus Christi Regional Economic Development Corporation.

There's also a push for more tech jobs as several students in the Coastal Bend are trained for it, but often move to other parts of the state like Austin, Dallas and Houston in hopes of finding work there.

Local economists say they hope to keep those students here so they can broaden the community.

