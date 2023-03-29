Coastal Bend heroes honored for Vietnam Veterans Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A special ceremony was held for our local Vietnam veterans on this special day of recognition.

March 29 is Vietnam Veterans Day. On this day 50 years ago, American troops were withdrawn from Vietnam.

On Wednesday, the community gathered at the Nueces County Courthouse to remember those who served who are from the Coastal Bend.

KRIS 6 spoke with one woman who lost her brother in the war.

Juana Earhart said she will continue to attend events like this so people will never forget the sacrifices her brother and those who served, made.

"I don't want them to forget," Earhart said. "So many lives, all ages, so many, and so young, younger than my brother. And the families that are no longer here that have passed. We cannot forget. We cannot forget their sons."

And we will never forget. More than a dozen Vietnam veterans had their names read during Wednesday's ceremony.

Vietnam veteran Raul Hernandez was also presented with a Quilt of Valor.

These veterans never received the welcome home they deserved.